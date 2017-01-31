Churchgoer accused of passing out THC-laced cookies is charged

- A 74-year-old Indiana man is facing charges in connection with passing out cookies laced with THC -- the active chemical in marijuana -- at a church in Ellettsville.

Police began their investigation on May 22 after six people at St. John the Apostle Church were hospitalized after eating cookies given to them by a member of the congregation after mass.

"We are praying for everyone involved. We are praying for Mr. Jones. We are keeping in prayer those who took ill that Sunday and we are praying for justice with mercy," explains Father Daniel Mahan, with St. John's Catholic Church.

Those hospitalized ranged in age from 12 to 70, and their symptoms included high blood pressure, anxiety, lethargy and paranoia.

