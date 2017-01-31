Tip to police, crash save young mom from kidnappers News 1 arrested after shoving woman into car, speeding off One suspected kidnapper is under arrest, thanks to a tip from the public, and police are looking for several more after a situation that could've easily been a lot worse.

Undercover officers learned a woman working retail at a store in the Port Richmond Village strip mall, near I-95’s Girard Avenue exit, was being targeted at about 8pm Tuesday.

Apparently the 25-year-old knew they had participated in home invasions, and they wanted to keep her quiet.

Because of the tip, plain-clothed officers were at the shopping center, watching, as a red Jeep Cherokee pulled up. Two men got out from the back and grabbed the victim as she was walking from work to her car.

Those two forced her into the back of her own Toyota Camry and drove off. They threatened to kill her or her children if she didn’t keep quiet about what they had been doing.

The Jeep followed but police decided to go after the car with the victim.

That didn’t last long because the driver lost control and crashed the victim's car. Police were able to nab one suspect.

The Jeep got away with a woman believed to be driving.

As for the victim, she was not physically harmed in the crash or the kidnapping, but a little shaken up.

The attackers had said they had her children, which was not true. They are OK.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told FOX 29’s Steve Keeley they’re looking for at least three or four others who were involved, since four to five people were in the Jeep.

They have good descriptions of everyone involved, plus surveillance video and the Jeep’s license plate number. Also, some of the plain-clothed officers who got the tip are familiar with some of the group.

Police are waiting at the address where the Jeep is registered, outside Philadelphia, to catch others from the group and possibly solve some home invasions.