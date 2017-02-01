TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 SB ramp to I-476 blocked

Drivers can take Exit 8/Ridley and Fairview Road north, or further to Exit 6/Route 320 and make a U-turn.

The ramp to that highway is blocked by an overturned tractor-trailer, and it’s expected to stay that way for a while, causing big delays in Delaware County.

The accident happened at about 3:30am.

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly reports the driver flipped while making the sharp turn from southbound I-95 to northbound I-476.

The cab landed on the driver’s side and he was taken to the hospital.

The truck was carrying produce and frozen peaches, which may need to be removed by hand before the truck can be flipped back up.

Bob suggests getting off before the Blue Route at Exit 8/Ridley, and taking Fairview Road north.

Otherwise, you’ll have to go further south to Exit 6. That’s Route 320 for Widener University. Then, at the top of the ramp, make two lefts and that U-turn will bring you back north.

Keep in mind, many other drivers will be doing the same thing, so leave yourself plenty of extra time.

