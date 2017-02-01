Rowhome fire under control but major damage done

- Fire broke at a rowhome in Kensington and crews got it under control, but not before major damage.

SKYFOX was over the scene in the 100 block of E. Willard Street.

The fire broke out at about 6am. You can see a large part of the roof collapsed.

Neighboring units also suffered damage.

There is no official word on any injuries but we know nobody has been taken to a hospital.

