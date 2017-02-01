Couple who beat 5-year-old to death now expecting a baby

- A South Carolina husband and wife who were sentenced Monday in connection with the gruesome beating death of the woman's 5-year-old daughter are expecting a child.

April Gleason will have her baby in prison as she serves out an 18-year sentence following her conviction of three counts of unlawful neglect of a child, which prosecutors say contributed to the death of Soren Chilson.

Both April Gleason and her husband, Bryan Gleason, pleaded guilty in connection with Soren's death, which prosecutors said came after a "month-long killing" at the hands of Mr. Gleason.

Both husband and wife were out on bond as of December.

This week, Bryan Gleason was sentenced to 38 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter in Soren's death. The Iraq War veteran and Purple Heart recipient was accused of beating Soren on three occasions in 2013.

Soren died of blunt force trauma on March 15, 2013 after Gleason told police the child had a seizure and was coughing up blood.

Before she died, prosecutors said Soren had numerous bruises, broken bones and older injuries inflicted by Mr. Gleason, WSOC reports.

In court, a prosecutor read text messages between the couple in which Mr. Gleason reportedly admitted to hurting Soren and his wife did nothing. In addition, prosecutors said Mrs. Gleason bought makeup to cover up the bruises.

Mrs. Gleason defended herself in court, saying in a statement: "When Soren was born, my entire life changed, and being her mother was and is the greatest joy of my life."

After Gleason gives birth behind bars, social services will likely take custody of the child.

Read More