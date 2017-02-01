Hostage situation going on at Delaware prison

- The Delaware Department of Correction is dealing with a dangerous situation.

It just put out this statement:

“Department of Correction Response Teams and the Delaware State Police are on scene responding to a hostage situation at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.

“Department of Correction will release additional information as it is appropriate.”

Within the hour, the union president Geoff Klopp reported, “We’re hearing that three to five correctional officers have been taken hostage and the inmates have control of the building.” Klopp is with the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware.

