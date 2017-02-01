Philadelphia police officer arrested for alleged domestic related incidents

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF)- Philadelphia police announced the arrest of a police officer for alleged domestic related incidents.

Police say Police Officer Gerald Smith surrendered himself to the Philadelphia Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit Wednesday as a result of an investigation conducted by the department for several domestic related incidents.

According to investigators, as aresult of the investigations by Internal Affairs, an affidavit of probable cause to arrest Gerald Smith was prepared, and subsequently approved by the District Attorney’s Office. Authorities say the charges include three counts of Simple Assault (M2), and Endangering the Welfare of Another Person (M2), one count of Terroristic Threats (M1) and Violation of Protection Order (M).

Smith is 51-years-old, and a 17 year veteran of the Department, assigned to the 39th District.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross has suspended Gerald Smith for 30 days with the intent to dismiss at the end of the 30 days.