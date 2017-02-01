Food service worker arrested for allegedly selling marijuana at local school News Food service worker arrested for allegedly selling marijuana at local school Police are investigating a food service worker for allegedly selling pot at a local school.

Elsie Nelson picked her two sons up from wrestling practice at George Washington High School Wednesday night stunned by the news that a cafeteria worker at the school had been arrested in a drug investigation.

"It's kind of scary because you trust your kids in the school and you wouldn't think situations like this would occur, especially in our public schools," Nelson told FOX 29.

Philadelphia narcotics officers made the arrest of the 31-year-old food services employee after being tipped off that he may have been selling marijuana to students inside the sprawling high school in Northeast Philadelphia.

"Very fluid, ongoing situation, ongoing investigation just to see in terms of a little more of the details surrounding his involvement in activity at the school itself," said Lt. John Stanford.

School district officials told FOX 29 they are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation. They say the food service worker will be removed from the school pending the outcome of the narcotics probe. If he is charged in the case, he could be let go.

Police sources say investigators are reviewing surveillance video of the cafeteria worker inside the school, meeting with students and going in and out of a student bathroom.

"Parts of that investigation led them to stopping that male today, not at the school, away from the school," Lt. Stanford told FOX 29.

According to a source, Philadelphia school officials brought this to the attention of Philadelphia narcotics investigators as soon as they became aware of it. The worker was stopped and taken into custody off school property.

Late Wednesday night, Police confirmed felony drug distribution charges against 31-year-old Robert Lumpkin.