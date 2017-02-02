Hostage situation raises questions about staffing News Hostage situation raises questions about staffing The hostage situation at Delaware’s largest prison is raising all kinds of questions.

The correctional officer's union in Delaware is blaming the state's prior governor. The union claims it brought up its concerns many times over the past decade with no response. Some of those concerns are undertrained and overworked officers.

The union president says there have been systemic problems over the past decade. According to the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security, there are 1,700 officers statewide right now and they are short around 90. The department says the prison was fully staffed during the time the inmates took control yesterday morning.

FOX 29 reached out to current Delaware Gov. John Carney's office for their response but they did not comment. We also tried to reach former Gov. Jack Markell; however, we have not been able to speak with him.