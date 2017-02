Police search for missing NJ teen News Police search for missing NJ teen Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen nearly a week ago.

Jessica Walker was last seen leaving her home last Saturday.

Police say they have received tips that she may be near the Tropicana Casino in Atlantic City.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clementon police at 856-723-2271.