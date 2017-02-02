Police: Child unharmed after suspect steals vehicle with girl inside

- Police say they are searching for a man accused of stealing a car with a young child inside in South Philadelphia. The child was found a short time later unharmed.

It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the 800 block of McKean Street in South Philadelphia.

According to police, a 19-month-old female was in the back of a 2014 blue Toyota Rav 4 (pa #jmt-4312), when it was taken by the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, light complexion, beard wearing a black jacket over a gray hoodie and blue jeans. The suspect dropped the baby (in car seat) on the corner of 900 Emily St. Medic 43 evaluated the baby on scene and cleared with no injuries.

Police have not locating the vehicle at this time.