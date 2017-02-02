Fighting Spirit! Young Falcons Fans Battling Cancer Show Their Pride Ahead of Super Bowl

In preparation for Sunday’s Super Bowl, almost everyone in America is getting ready for the big game and showing their pride, including these special fans.

At Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, these supporters are making this year’s Super Bowl extra special as they show off their Atlanta Falcons fandom and love of the home team.

The kids inside the facility are battling various illnesses, but that's not keeping them from wearing Falcons black and red.Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta posted an image of one girl, Ella, who is fighting cancer as she expressed her team spirit on Facebook.