Dachshund abandoned in garbage finds loving forever home News Dachshund abandoned in garbage finds loving forever home The shivering little miniature Dachshund was about to meet her new parents and her new mom was just as nervous as she was.

"I'm so excited!” gushed Christine Gacono after she and her husband Kris drove to the Pennsylvania SPCA in Hunting Park from their home near Hershey, Pa. Thursday night.

They came to formally adopt Frances, by now, the most famous dog on 4 legs or 2 legs and 2 wheels.

"I think she's going to be a very lovable dog," Kris told FOX 29's Bruce Gordon. “When I saw her at first I was like, okay, I can't say no!"

And when the big moment arrived, and Christine was handed the little brown pooch, she practically squealed with delight.

"I love her! When I saw Frances, there was something in me that just felt like I needed to have her. It was an odd feeling that I honestly felt like it was meant to be."

Frances' adoption is for now--at least-- a happy ending to a story that began as a horror show: the little pooch was discovered back on January 18th, discarded inside a trash bag on the 800 block of Pratt Street.

A Good Samaritan brought the dog to ACCT Philly. They sent her to the PSPCA and they sent her to Penn Vet, where doctors made a gut-wrenching diagnosis; Frances has a fractured spine. She'll never walk again, without the aid of a canine wheelchair.

So why go out of your way to adopt a dog with special needs? Well, the Gaconos already have two Dachshunds. And Christine works for the Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association, so expert advice is always just a phone call away.

But mostly, The Gaconos just want to give this cute little dog with the bum back, a second chance-- to turn their anger at whoever mistreated this pooch, into love and acceptance.

"I honestly can't even fathom how somebody could do that," she says. But she’s going to make it up to Frances. “Absolutely. She's going to have the best life, from here on out."