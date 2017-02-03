Kohl's employee assaulted during robbery

- Police are searching for two men they say attempted to steal hundreds worth of merchandise from a Kohl's in Montgomery County. Officers also say one of suspects punched a store employee as they left the store.

It happened at the Kohl's on Welsh Road on Jan. 31, around 1:23 p.m.

Police say the men attempted to leave the store without paying for three JBL Pulse 2 speakers and perfume. As they

were leaving the store some of the merchandise fell out of their bag.

That's when investigators say a loss prevention officer, who had been following the suspects, attempted to pick up the items but was pushed to the floor and then punched in the chest by one of the suspects.

The suspects then fled in a Toyota Yaris.

The first suspect is described as a black male with a beard and wearing a black and white hat with a Chevrolet symbol on the front and a blue sweater with brown elbow patches.

The second suspect is described as a black male with a beard, wearing a camouflage baseball style hat, white ear phones, a black jacket with a gray hood and a sweatshirt underneath.