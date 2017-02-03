Police: 3 injured after man drives into crowd in West Philadelphia

- Police say three people were injured after a man drove into a crowd of people fighting on the 5900 block of Locust Street in West Philadelphia.

It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a 27-year-old man suffered injures to his right shoulder, lacerations to the right side of his head/scrapes and lacerations to hands He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition. A 52-year-old woman has injuries to her left shoulder and has pain in her right leg. She was also transported to Presbyterian Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. A 27-year-old woman suffered injuries to her left leg, but did not need medical treatment.

Police say the driver who struck the crowd was driving a cream color BMW.

This is a developing story, please stay with FOX 29 for updates.