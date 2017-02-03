Officials release Sgt. Steven Floyd's cause of death

- One of the four correctional employees that were held hostage by inmates at a Delaware Prison was found dead inside the prison, after State Police breached the building where they were being held captive.

Around 5:00 a.m. Thursday Delaware State Police breached the C Building and safely rescued one of the remaining hostages. She was taken to a local hospital for examination and was alert and talking.

The remaining hostage, Sgt. Steven Floyd, a department of corrections employee, was found unresponsive upon entry. He was pronounced dead at 5:29 a.m. Thursday.Sgt. Steven Floyd was a 16-year-veteran of the Department of Corrections. On Friday, the Delaware Division of Forensic Science completed the autopsy of Lieutenant Steven R. Floyd which has determined the death to be a homicide by trauma.

He served all 16-years at the Vaughn Correction Center and was promoted to the rank of Sergeant within 2-years of beginning his service.

Just last year, Sgt. Floyd received the Warden's Award for Outstanding Performance.

The head of the corrections officer's union says Sgt. Floyd warned other staff members that the incident that led to the hostage situation was a trap, allowing them to get out of the building safely. The union head added that his efforts 'saved lives,' and that he believes that inmates had practiced taking over a prison before they took three guards and a counselor hostage.

The two officers who were released Wednesday evening were severely beaten, according to officials.

Authorities said in a press conference Wednesday that 120 prisoners are being considered suspects in their investigation.