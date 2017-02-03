Vigil held for slain corrections officer News Vigil held for slain corrections officer Hundreds turned out to support the family of Lt.. Steven Floyd at Smyrna Regional Park with candles, balloons, tears, and songs.

In the crowd, Joshua Wilkinson, a fellow correctional officer, his face still badly bruised, after being taken as a hostage.

"My name is Officer Wilkinson, I was held hostage with him. I just wish to God it was me instead of him," he said.

This good man, a loving husband, father and grandfather,was said to have saved lives on Wednesday. Reportedly, telling fellow officers not to enter the room where he was being held because it was a setup.

"As he placed himself between death and others to save lives of others so heroically. This is the one last full measure of devotion with which Lt. Floyd fulfilled his final duty," said Rev. Dr. John Riley.

His family, too distraught to talk, was given a framed photo.