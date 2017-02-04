Protests going on as Pence speaks in Philadelphia [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Vice President Mike Pence, in Philadelphia, talking about federal Judge Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court. News Protests planned for Pence’s Philadelphia visit Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Philadelphia’s historic area, Saturday morning, to address the city's chapter of the Federalist Society.

Pence was set to speak at noon at Congress Hall. His speech is expected to last about 30 minutes.

Late Saturday morning, SEPTA changed its plan for the Market-Frankford Line which it suggested commuters take. Now, it says, "There will be no eastbound train service to 5th Street Station until further notice due to police activity."

A spokesman for the group of conservative lawyers and academics said Pence will talk about the role of the courts and President Donald Trump's nomination of federal Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

The event is not open to the public, but protests are planned. FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce reports they're expected to start at about 10am. Later, an immigration protest is expected at 1pm around City Hall.

Besides protests, the vice president's arrival and departure could lead to traffic.

SEPTA had been “urging riders to use the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines for their travel needs. Both lines provide service to City Hall/15th Street Stations, with trips approximately every 10 minutes throughout the day on regular Saturday schedules. This frequency of service, coupled with plenty of capacity for passengers, provides riders with good options for getting to-and-from Center City.”

Also, “For those traveling from outside of the city, there are convenient connections to the Market-Frankford Line at Frankford Transportation Center in Northeast Philadelphia and 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby. The Broad Street Line offers service from AT&T Station in South Philadelphia and Fern Rock Transportation Center in North Philadelphia.”

Click here for System Status on all SEPTA routes.

Also, if you’re planning to visit historic sites, the National Park Service reports, “There will be a delayed opening for Old City Hall, Independence Hall, West Wing, and Congress Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4. These buildings will open to the public at approximately 1pm.”

Congress Hall was the meeting place for the U.S. Congress from 1790-1800. Among the historic events held there was George Washington's second inauguration.