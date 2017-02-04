Visas upheld, Trump tweets against judge who lifted travel ban

- The State Department has reversed visa cancellations for foreigners after federal judge temporarily lifted President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travel to the U.S. from certain countries.

When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security - big trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it's death & destruction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Saturday morning, Trump lashed out on Twitter, referring to U.S. District Judge James Robart as "this so-called judge" and calling his decree "ridiculous."

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

The White House says it’ll try to get a court to reinstate the ban that prompted the State Department to cancel visas for 60,000 or more people from the affected countries. That caused widespread confusion at airports when some travelers were detained and others sent back.

Friday night, The Associated Press reported an internal email circulated among Homeland Security officials told employees to immediately comply with the judge's ruling.

Saturday, it was announced Homeland Security will not direct airlines to keep visa-holders covered by Trump order from boarding US-bound planes.

Trump's Jan. 27 executive order halted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries to the United States for 90 days. That included Iraqis who had received special immigrant visas because they worked for the U.S. government during the war there.