1 killed, 3 others injured in crash at Broad at Stenton

- A woman was killed in a violent crash on Broad Street in the city's Ogontz section.

Police say at 1:36am, a silver Ford Explorer traveling southbound on Broad at Stenton Avenue “at a high rate of speed collided with a blue Hyundai Elantra (that was) making a left hand turn at the light.”

Both people in the silver Explorer were ejected. A 30-year-old man was killed. A 28-year-old woman is in critical condition with head trauma.

From the blue Elantra, a 17-year old girl is in stable condition with facial injuries, and a 28-year-old woman is in stable condition. She had complained about pain in her right leg, right hand and head.

Nobody has been arrested.