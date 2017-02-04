Prison uprising crime scene cleared, investigation continues

- The Delaware State Police says the prison building that was the site of an inmate uprising in which a guard was killed has been turned back over to the state Department of Correction.

In a statement, State Police said at approximately 10pm Friday they "cleared the crime scene" and turned Building C at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna back over to corrections officials.

State Police also said the investigation into the uprising and 20-hour hostage standoff is expected to be "lengthy and arduous" and detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and to "collect and examine countless pieces of physical and video evidence."

An officer inside, Lt. Steven Floyd Sr., was killed. The medical examiner ruled his death homicide by trauma.

The Correctional Officers Association of Delaware has a GoFundMe page set up to support the victims and families. It is almost a third of the way towards its $30,000 goal.

The standoff at Delaware's largest prison started Wednesday and ended early Thursday, after authorities used a backhoe to smash through a barricade of footlockers.

Also Saturday, the Department of Correction reported an inmate at the prison died early Thursday, but was not related to the inmate uprising and hostage situation, and no foul play is suspected.

Andre R. Thomas, 58 of Wilmington, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Thomas had been serving an 87-year sentence for two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, three counts of reckless endangering, assault in a detention facility and violation of probation. The department said his sentence began in 1998.