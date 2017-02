- Two people were killed and a third injured in an overnight crash, and Route 422 was closed for several hours.

Police say it happened at about midnight in West Pottsgrove, Montgomery County.

A car careened off the eastbound lanes, hit a tree, and went down a steep embankment near the Schuylkill River.

Both sides of 422 were closed. The westbound side reopened first, and then eastbound.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.