Philadelphia March for Humanity taking place on Market Street News Philadelphia March for Humanity taking place on Market Street A March for Humanity hosted by American Friends Service Committee is taking place on Market Street in Philadelphia.

Hundreds of protesters against President Trump’s travel ban -- many accompanied by children and wearing heavy jackets, scarves and caps to protect against the bitter cold -- gathered Saturday afternoon across the street from Philadelphia's City Hall and headed east on Market Street.

They held signs, many saying "No Ban No Wall," and cheered as speakers excoriated the president's executive order a week ago to suspend America's refugee program and halt immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries that the U.S. says raise terrorism concerns.

The demonstrators later began marching through city streets as police closed off traffic to allow the march.

According to organizers, “We will not stand by quietly after the executive order that bans refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim countries (Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen). We oppose the ban and any other action that harms our communities or treats people with indignity.”

They also said, “We invite people to create sanctuary for each other in the midst of this crisis” and consider that the idea everyday people can come together to keep each other safe.

Friday night, a federal judge put on hold Trump's executive order that applies to refugees and people from those countries who want to enter the United States. The White House promised a quick appeal and Trump took to Twitter to vent his frustration with the ruling.

Since then, the State Department said it reversed the cancellations of visas for foreigners and the Homeland Security Department says it stopped directing airlines to prevent visa-holders affected by the executive order from boarding U.S.-bound planes.

These were the scheduled speakers:

Kerri Kennedy | Associate General Secretary, AFSC

Rev. Gregory Holston | Executive Director, POWER

Ndeen Al-Barqawi | Poet, High School Student

Erika Almiron | Executive Director, Juntos

Celeste Zappala | Peace activist, First United Methodist Church of Germantown

Liz Ellis | Philadelphia NoDAPL

Bilal Khan | Young Muslims

Rona Buchalter | Director of Refugee Programming and Planning, HIAS-Pennsylvania

Lucy Duncan | Director of Friends Relations, AFSC

Jude Laure-Denis | Executive Director, POWER Northeast



These were the announced co-Sponsors:

Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Interfaith coalition for the moral revolution

Jewish Voices for Peace- Philadelphia

Juntos

Nationalities Service Center

POWER

POWER Northeast

Women's March Southeast PA Chapter

Young Muslims

A VP visit, 2 large demonstrations and marches, 0 arrests 0 neg incidents very proud my officers! @PhillyPolice @PhilaOEM @PhillyFireDept — Joe Sullivan (@PPDJoeSullivan) February 4, 2017

It comes at the end of a very busy day in Philadelphia.

Earlier, Vice President Mike Pence came to town to talk to members of the Federalist Society. He pledged that Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will join the nation's highest court "one way or the other" while protesters on that issue gathered outside.