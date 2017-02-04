Trump calls judge's halt on immigration 'ridiculous;' says will be 'overturned!'

FOX NEWS - President Trump made clear Saturday that the White House will fight a recent judge’s ruling that effectively stops his immigration ban.
A federal judge late Friday imposed a nationwide hold on Trump's temporary ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
“The Constitution prevailed today,” Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a press release. “No one is above the law — not even the President.”
“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!,” Trump tweeted Saturday morning.
What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017
