Trump calls judge's halt on immigration 'ridiculous;' says will be 'overturned!'

Posted:Feb 04 2017 03:56PM EST

Updated:Feb 04 2017 03:56PM EST

FOX NEWS - President Trump made clear Saturday that the White House will fight a recent judge’s ruling that effectively stops his immigration ban.

A federal judge late Friday imposed a nationwide hold on Trump's temporary ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

“The Constitution prevailed today,” Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a press release. “No one is above the law — not even the President.”

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!,” Trump tweeted Saturday morning.

