Men fight, 1 shot multiple times, other on the loose

- A man is being treated for bullet wounds after he was shot multiple times, late Friday night.

Voorhees police responded to the 100 block of Kirkbride Road at about 10:45pm.

According to them and the Camden County prosecutor, the 25-year-old victim and attacker “were known to each other” and they apparently “got into a verbal and physical altercation.”

They say a suspect has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes – but has not been arrested.

No names have been released.

Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-225-5222 or Voorhees Police Department at 856-428-5400. Also, click here to email information.