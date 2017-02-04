Undercover police operation leads to 2 men arrested

- Two men are under arrest after what Chester’s police chief is calling “a combined undercover operation by the Chester Police Detective and Narcotics divisions.”

Chief James Nolan IV said that on Tuesday, authorities arrested Jamar Harper and Tevin Elliott. They also recovered a stolen ATV and two illegal firearms, one of which was reported stolen and the other had obliterated markings.

Harper is charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, criminal use of a communication facility and possessing an instrument of crime with intent.

Elliott is charged with the same, plus aggravated assault, having a firearm without a license, having a firearm with the manufacturer’s number altered, and being a former convict not allowed to own a firearm.