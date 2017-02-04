Cow calf forms inseparable bond with family, toddler

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 04 2017 12:56PM EST

Updated:Feb 04 2017 12:59PM EST

Michigan City, Miss. - Babies and baby animals are sometimes too cute to handle, and when you put them together it is pure perfection!

Lacey Rae Gray, who lives in Michigan City, Mississippi, posted a photo on January 17 showing "the newest member' of her family-- an orphaned cow calf who they named Molly Moo Moo. 

Gray has posted several updates about Molly Moo Moo since, but the one that is capturing hearts around the country shows a sweet moment between the calf and Gray's daughter, Kinley. 

It was posted by Delta Rose Photography and shows the two bonding in a lush field of grass. 

 

There is no doubt Molly Moo Moo and her human sister share a special bond, and it can be seen in all of their adorable interactions!

Gray wrote in one Facebook post that the two are "#bestfriends," and we couldn't agree more! 

