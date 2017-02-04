DOJ files notice to appeal ruling that temporarily blocks Trump refugee order

Airlines, federal agencies, foreign travelers and others scrambled throughout Saturday in response to a weekend court order blocking President Trump’s immigration ban -- almost identical to the international response last weekend after Trump issued the executive order that temporarily stopped travelers, immigrants and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.



A federal judge late Friday in Seattle issued the temporary halt to Trump's order. And by early afternoon, the departments of State and Homeland Security effectively said that they had responded accordingly.

The State Department said it had reversed cancelling visas for related foreigners, after provisionally revoking as many as 60,000 of them to comply with Trump's Jan. 27 order.

Then Homeland Security announced that it would no longer be directing airlines to prevent visa-holders affected by the order from boarding U.S.-bound planes.



