Dawkins not among 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

- Former Eagles superstar Brian Dawkins will have to wait at least another year for his next chance to become a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



Dawkins was one of 15 finalists from the 2017 class, and is in just his first year of eligibility.



Dawkins spent 16 seasons in the NFL, 13 with the Philadelphia Eagles, and was considered a prototype modern safety.

He made four All-Pro teams and was the first player with a sack, interception, fumble recovery and touchdown catch in the same game (vs. Houston in 2002).



Since retirement, Dawkins has once again become a part of the Eagles organization after he was hired to a front office role back in August 2016.



Dawkins was revered in Philadelphia for his passion for the game, ability to rile up the fans with his tunnel entrances, playmaking ability, and bone crunching hits.



Dawkins' jersey number, 20, was retired by the team back in 2012.



Does not change the facts... I'm Blessed By The Best!! Thanks for all the love!!! #BBTB 👊🏾 — Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) February 5, 2017



Running backs LaDainian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis and quarterback Kurt Warner are part of the seven-man class heading into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



Sackmaster Jason Taylor and kicker Morten Andersen also made it in Saturday, along with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a contributor, and Seahawks safety Kenny Easley, a senior nominee.



Like Taylor, Tomlinson got in on his first ballot. In nine seasons with the Chargers and two more with the Jets, he redefined the running back position, as dangerous catching the ball (for 4,772 career yards) and he was running it (13,684).

Warner won one Super Bowl and two overall MVP awards while leading "The Greatest Show on Turf" with the Rams.



Davis led Denver to two titles over a career that covered a mere 78 games. In 1998, he became the fourth player to surpass 2,000 yards rushing in a season.