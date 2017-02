- Police in Chester have identified a man killed in a shooting along a busy street Friday afternoon.

Police say 22-year-old Donte Murray was found lying in the street along the 900 block of Pennell Street just before 4 p.m.

He was rushed to the hospital but doctors were unable to save him.

Police do not know who shot Murray, but they say the shooting happened on a busy intersection and are hoping someone will come forward with information.