Gunman wanted in Ogontz Avenue shooting

- Police getting a report of a “prior assault” showed up at the hospital and found a man being treated after he was shot in his left shoulder.

The shooting happened at about 8:15 Saturday night in West Oak Lane, in the 6600 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Police say the 39-year-old victim is listed in stable condition but unfortunately, “Due to being sedated, the victim was unable to provide investigators with the circumstances surrounding the shooting.”

The investigation is active, there’s no word on a motive, but police are looking for a man in his late 20s, about 6’2” tall, with a thin build, and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.