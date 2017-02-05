No anti-LGBT executive order, reportedly thanks to Ivanka, husband

- It was President Trump’s daughter and son-in-law -- Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner -- who led the charge to sink a draft executive order that would’ve overturned Obama-era enforcements of LGBT rights in the workplace, according to a Politico report.

The order was expected to roll back protections and expand legal exemptions based on religious beliefs, and greatly worried progressive groups this past week.

Tuesday night, the White House released a statement saying “President Donald J. Trump is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community. President Trump continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election.”

The author of the Politico report, Annie Karni, told FOX News’ Shepard Smith the first daughter and her husband, a close advisor to Trump, pushed the administration to release the statement.

