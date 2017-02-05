Tough New Yorkers gang up against hate on subway

- Passengers on New York’s subway refused to turn a blind eye when they found advertisements and windows defaced with swastikas in one car.

Saturday night, Gregory Locke captured the spontaneous clean-up effort in a Facebook post.

Click here for Locke’s original post if you wish. This is his entire message:

"I got on the subway in Manhattan tonight and found a Swastika on every advertisement and every window. The train was silent as everyone stared at each other, uncomfortable and unsure what to do.

“One guy got up and said, 'Hand sanitizer gets rid of Sharpie. We need alcohol.' He found some tissues and got to work.

“I've never seen so many people simultaneously reach into their bags and pockets looking for tissues and Purel. Within about two minutes, all the Nazi symbolism was gone.

“Nazi symbolism. On a public train. In New York City. In 2017.

"'I guess this is Trump's America,' said one passenger. No sir, it's not. Not tonight and not ever. Not as long as stubborn New Yorkers have anything to say about it.”

NBC reported a spike in hate-crimes in New York, since last year’s presidential elections, with at least 13 incidents of swastikas painted in public places.