Historic preemie hippo takes her first steps, gets a name

Courtesy Cincinnati Zoo via Storyful

Posted:Feb 05 2017 02:47PM EST

Updated:Feb 05 2017 02:49PM EST

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WTXF/STORYFUL) - The baby hippopotamus born six weeks premature that we showed you less than two weeks ago is progressing nicely.

Early Sunday morning, she took her first steps!

That’s very important because she wasn’t able to stand and nurse, straight from her mother. Instead, zookeepers have been feeding her with a bottle containing her mother’s milk.

They say she’s still in critical care but stable condition, and working to build her strength so she can be reunited with her mother, Bibi.

One other important update: This historic creature, the first Nile hippopotamus born at the Cincinnati Zoo in 75 years, has been named Fiona.

