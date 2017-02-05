Delays expected on SEPTA Market-Frankford Line after support-beam cracks discovered

- SEPTA announced a temporary shortage of rail cars during peak travel times after the discovery of support-beam cracks on two SEPTA Market-Frankford Line rail cars. SEPTA says the cracks were discovered during an inspection over the weekend.

Beginning with the morning rush on Monday, Feb. 6, trains will operate with longer headways, and supplemental bus service will be provided, according to SEPTA.

Customers should allow for extra time for their commutes, during which they may encounter delays and crowded conditions. SEPTA urges customers to check for further details about the supplemental bus service on our website atwww.septa.org/mfl/supplemental-service.html.