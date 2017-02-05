Family's Syrian relatives denied entry expected in New York

By RON TODT

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Attorneys for a Pennsylvania family whose six Syrian relatives were denied entry to the United States at Philadelphia International Airport more than a week ago say the relatives are expected to arrive Monday in New York.

Immigration attorney Jonathan Grode said Sunday evening that the two Syrian families have already been admitted at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection pre-clearance center in Abu Dhabi. He said their Allentown relatives, Dr. Ghassan Assali and his wife, Sarmad, plan to be on hand to meet them when they arrive Monday morning at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Attorneys said Dr. Assali's brothers, their wives, and their two teenage children were denied entrance Jan. 28 although they had visas in hand after a 13-year effort. Grode said his clients are now "ecstatic."

Governor Tom Wolf released the following statement on the announcement that the Assali family is currently travelling to the United States to reunite with their relatives from Allentown after being turned away last weekend following confusion about the president’s executive order:

“Frances and I are thrilled and relieved that the Assali family will finally be able to join their relatives in Allentown. The federal government barring these legal immigrants from living in Pennsylvania, despite doing everything the right way, was short-sighted and unfair."