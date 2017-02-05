Wife Thinks Flowers From Husband Are For Her, They Were Actually for The Dog

(INSIDE EDITION) Debra Cardone was happy to see that she’d received flowers from her husband – until she realized they were actually for their dog.

The couple’s dog Sebastian recently had surgery after he tore his ACL on both legs and is in the process of recovery.

“My dad works in the Middle East and he always sends flowers to my mom so when she received them she thought they were for her,” the couple’s daughter, Lily Cardone, told InsideEdition.com.

But then she read the card attached.

“Sebastian, Feel better you’ll be back in the game very soon. Love daddy.”

Debra was taken aback by the message.

“She thought it was funny,” Lily said.

And apparently so did the many others. Lily tweeted the pictures of Sebastian with his flowers and it has been retweeted almost 2,000 times. Thankfully, the 10-year-old pup is having a great recovery. 1-800-flowers even got wind of Sebastian’s injury and sent the bull dog an entire display.