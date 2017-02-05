Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl

- The Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl.

State police say 2-year-old Alexis Weber was abducted from 2200 West Front Street in Berwick on Sunday around 7:00 p.m.

She is described as 3 feet tall, 30 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white coat, blue polka dot shirt, and black pants. Police say Weber was inside a 2005 yellow Ford Mustang convertible with Pennsylvania registration HWN-1367.

Troopers said the vehicle was stolen and was headed towards Laporte, Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

