Shortage of Market-Frankford train cars due to cracks News Shortage of Market-Frankford train cars due to cracks SEPTA reports starting Monday morning, there will be a temporary shortage of Market-Frankford rail cars during peak hours. This comes after the discovery of cracks in the support beams of two cars over the weekend.

- SEPTA reports starting Monday morning, there will be a temporary shortage of Market-Frankford rail cars during peak hours. This comes after the discovery of cracks in the support beams of two cars over the weekend.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority announced after 5pm Sunday, a crack was found on a main load-carrying beam on a Market-Frankford Line car during regularly scheduled vehicle overhaul work.

FOX 29's Sabina Kuriakose reported seeing confusion at the line's western terminal, 69th Street Station in Upper Darby, Pa. Surprised commuters watching the Super Bowl were either caught by surprise or found out by watching the morning news.

Cracks were found in two cars, and the transit agency also removed other vehicles that had indications of possible cracks.

"With what we've seen so far, we expect we'll be 30 to 40 cars short of the 144 we need for peak-level service," SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said Sunday night. That’s about 25 percent fewer.

Monday morning, SEPTA spokesperson Heather Fedfern told FOX 29’s Bob Kelly service on the Market-Frankford Line will operate as frequently as possible during the 6-10am and 3-7pm rush hours, but fewer than every 10 minutes as usual. Also, express A/B stop service will be suspended, so all trains will make all stops.

Waking Up to 2 Shockers...a Patriots Win and Cracks in MFL Trains pic.twitter.com/6xmmiT2nYu — Bob Kelly (@bobkellytraffic) February 6, 2017

For commuters' relief, every train car running has been inspected so cars you see on the Market-Frankford Line have passed inspection and been cleared to remain in service. More cars will added as repairs and inspections progress. The cars have been in service since late 1990s.

Bob Kelly reports the longer gap between trains and fewer cars will lead to more crowded platforms and trains.

Therefore, shuttle buses will be running along the Market-Frankford route, like Night Owl service. Look for them 6-10am and 3-7pm.

SEPTA hoping for commuters planning a Super Bowl holiday & a lighter rush as they deal with train problems pic.twitter.com/pkYDtgHROY — Bob Kelly (@bobkellytraffic) February 6, 2017