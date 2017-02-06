Teen critical after being shot multiple times

JUNIATA (WTXF) - A 17-year-old is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times, overnight.
It happened in Juniata, in the 4000 block of Maywood Street, just after midnight.
There is no word on any suspects or a motive.
