Teen critical after being shot multiple times

Posted:Feb 06 2017 08:19AM EST

Updated:Feb 06 2017 09:18AM EST

JUNIATA (WTXF) - A 17-year-old is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times, overnight.

It happened in Juniata, in the 4000 block of Maywood Street, just after midnight.

There is no word on any suspects or a motive.

