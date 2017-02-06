Cash reward for Philadelphia woman missing 5 years

- A Philadelphia woman is missing and the Pennsylvania State Police is asking for help finding her.

They say Chelsea Lee Ricker, 24, was last seen in the 2400 block of Kensington Avenue. She lived upstairs, with the SKA Coffee Shop on the first floor.

Ricker disappeared almost five years ago, on Feb. 19, 2012, and this is considered a cold case but the Criminal Investigation Unit of Troop K, Philadelphia, continues to investigate.

Ricker is described as 5’6” tall, weighing 130 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on Chelsea Lee Ricker – where she is or how she disappeared – you’re asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police at 215-452-5216 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (472-8477), or click here to submit a tip.

Authorities say, “All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.”