5-year-old Florida girl dies in accidental shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 5-year-old girl was fatally shot and her 4-year-old neighbor wounded in an accidental shooting in north Florida by the girl's brother, authorities said Sunday.

The children were alone in a Jacksonville apartment when the shooting occurred Saturday, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Chief Chris Butler said.

Butler said the girl's 8-year-old brother fired a single shot from a gun, fatally wounding his younger sister and wounding the 4-year-old boy with a non-life-threatening injury. Emergency personnel tried to save the girl but were unsuccessful.

"We believe, in the absence of any other information being developed, that unfortunately, this is a tragic, unfortunate accidental shooting," Butler told The Florida Times-Union. He added that the mother of the girl had left to go to a store at the time.

