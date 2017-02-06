VIDEO: Taxi crashes near Rittenhouse

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - A taxi cab crashed near Rittenhouse after witnesses say it was stolen by a naked man.

It happened Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

The cab was reportedly stolen on the 2000 block of Locust Street.  Video shows the white cab driving through the park before crashing in the area of 18th and Walnut. A cloud of white smoke is seen after the crash. After the crash, the naked man was arrested by citizens in the park.

. FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson reports that the driver of the stolen cab says the suspect grabbed a woman out of the cab before taking it. 

This is a developing story, please stay with FOX 29 for updates. 

