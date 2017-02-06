VIDEO: Taxi crashes near Rittenhouse News VIDEO: Taxi crashes near Rittenhouse A taxi cab crashed near Rittenhouse after witnesses say it was stolen.

It happened Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

The cab was reportedly stolen on the 2000 block of Locust Street. Video shows the white cab driving through the park before crashing in the area of 18th and Walnut. A cloud of white smoke is seen after the crash. After the crash, the naked man was arrested by citizens in the park.

18th and Walnut. Taxi cab crashed near Rittenhouse @FOX29philly witnesses say it was stolen. Waiting for police to explain pic.twitter.com/hDVAmOrB1j — Shawnette Wilson (@SWilsonFOX29) February 6, 2017

. FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson reports that the driver of the stolen cab says the suspect grabbed a woman out of the cab before taking it.

