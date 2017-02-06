Police investigate string of gas station armed robberies News Police investigate string of gas station armed robberies When three suspects came into the Valero gas station on Burlington-Mt. Holly road over the weekend, it didn't take long for things to turn violent. The attendant and one of the suspects went at it, but seconds later the bad guys were gone with the cash, leaving behind a wave of fear.

- Police in South Jersey say they are investigating a string of armed robberies at gas stations.

When three suspects came into the Valero gas station on Burlington-Mt. Holly Road over the weekend, it didn't take long for things to turn violent. Police say the attendant and one of the suspects went at it, but seconds later the suspects were gone with the cash, leaving behind a wave of fear.

"It can happen to anybody here," gas station attendant Kindail Sindhu told FOX 29.

The robbery at Valero, a second gunpoint robbery at a Gulf station the day before and an attempted robbery at a BP station nearby have Westampton police searching for the suspects.

"Upon comparing the video footage we were able to determine they're the same individuals involved in both robberies," Westampton police Lt. Roger Rogers told FOX 29.

Gas station attendants like Sindhu are concerned for their own safety.

At a nearby BP station, just up the block from the other two robberies, the attendant actually saw the suspects walking into the parking lot wearing masks, so he closed the door in this booth and locked it.

According to police, the suspects got away with about $700 from the two robberies. Police say they have some good leads and hope to make arrests soon. They say anyone who recognizes the suspects can call Westampton police. The good news is no one was hurt.