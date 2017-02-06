People flock to see rare bird in Berks County News People flock to see rare bird in Berks County People are driving across the country to see a rare bird in Lower Heidelberg Township, Berks County. People are calling it a once in a lifetime experience.

- People are driving across the country to see a rare bird in Lower Heidelberg Township, Berks County. They are calling it a once in a lifetime experience.

More than 700 people have come into town since Friday to see the black-backed Oriole. The bird is usually unheard of in U.S. The only other one was in California and was likely someone's pet.

"This is the first one that may be a wild bird. So all the people that want to have it as a "life bird"-- the first time they've seen it in their lives in the US-- this is the chance.

It was first spotted 11 days ago by a woman who took a photo from inside her home and couldn't identify it.

The news went viral at least among birders. People are willing to travel anywhere to see a bird they haven't seen before.

So the woman and her husband opened up their lawn. It's actually turned into quite the party with reports of more people coming, jumping on airplanes to catch a glimpse.