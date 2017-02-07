Morning rain, maybe a record high, then possible accumulating snow

Sue Serio has the Tuesday forecast, plus 60s and snow in the 7 day

Posted:Feb 07 2017 06:13AM EST

Updated:Feb 07 2017 07:28AM EST

(WTXF) - Get ready for a roller coaster of a forecast, according to FOX 29’s Sue Serio.

Tuesday morning, there’s a Freezing Rain Advisory through 10am for Carbon, Monroe and Northampton counties. We also noticed some pink on the radar in Lehigh County, so it may be slippery out there.

A round of rain moved through, both north and south of Philadelphia. It was heavy in Allentown for a time.

The day is starting mild. Temperatures are starting in the 30s and 40s for most of the area with a high in Philadelphia expected to be about 61. Be ready for showers but the sun may peek out at times.

Tuesday night, the temperature shouldn’t go lower than the 50s. Keep in mind, the average high this time of year is only about 42.

Expect more rain Tuesday night into Wednesday. There could be an early record high temperature of 63 before a cold front moves through in the morning, bringing much colder air very quickly.

Thursday morning, there’s a chance of accumulating snow.

Thursday and Friday won’t get out of the mid-30s.

The weekend will feature the 40s with possible rain on Sunday.

