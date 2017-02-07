Morning rain, maybe a record high, then possible accumulating snow News Morning rain, maybe a record high, then possible accumulating snow Get ready for a roller coaster of a forecast, according to FOX 29’s Sue Serio. A round of rain moved through, both north and south of Philadelphia. There’s also a Freezing Rain Advisory through 10am for Carbon, Monroe and Northampton counties.

Tuesday morning, there’s a Freezing Rain Advisory through 10am for Carbon, Monroe and Northampton counties. We also noticed some pink on the radar in Lehigh County, so it may be slippery out there.

The day is starting mild. Temperatures are starting in the 30s and 40s for most of the area with a high in Philadelphia expected to be about 61. Be ready for showers but the sun may peek out at times.

Tuesday night, the temperature shouldn’t go lower than the 50s. Keep in mind, the average high this time of year is only about 42.

Expect more rain Tuesday night into Wednesday. There could be an early record high temperature of 63 before a cold front moves through in the morning, bringing much colder air very quickly.

Thursday morning, there’s a chance of accumulating snow.

Possible accumulation of several inches at this point. https://t.co/9VUYxkCJq4 — Sue Serio (@SueSerioFox29) February 7, 2017

Thursday and Friday won’t get out of the mid-30s.

The weekend will feature the 40s with possible rain on Sunday.