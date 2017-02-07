Dog killed, neighborhood evacuated in fast-moving fire News Dog killed, neighborhood evacuated in fast-moving fire A fast-moving fire forced several people out of their homes in Kensington, overnight, and killed a family's dog.

It broke out just after 1am in the 3500 block of Jasper Street.

Authorities woke up the neighborhood and had other families evacuate as a precaution.

Crews managed to get the flames under control in about an hour.

One man threw a dog from the top floor to safety, but another didn’t make it.

No people were injured.

At least two rowhomes were damaged.

The fire marshal was on scene investigating, and Licenses and Inspections was looking at the damage.

FOX 29’s Lauren Johnson reports the scene is now clear.