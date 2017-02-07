SEPTA bus in crash with truck near City Hall, clothespin

A lot of damage to both vehicles but SEPTA reports there were no injuries

Posted:Feb 07 2017 08:07AM EST

Updated:Feb 07 2017 08:41AM EST

CENTER CITY (WTXF) - Getting around Philadelphia City Hall is going to take a while longer.

SKYFOX was over 15th and Market streets, where a Route 17 bus was involved in a crash with a truck. This is near the clothespin.

The truck driver blamed the SEPTA driver for not stopping at about 7:30am.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports the crash doesn’t appear to be too serious.

The truck was carrying sporting goods stuff from Modell’s. A ladder on it was bent, tires were slashed and rims were bent.

The bus looks even worse. It’s a double-bus. The front is made of fiberglass. Both sides of the windshield are smashed, and part of the top fell onto a windshield wiper.

SEPTA reports luckily, there are no injuries. The investigation into what actually happened is underway.

