SEPTA bus in crash with truck near City Hall, clothespin

CENTER CITY (WTXF) - Getting around Philadelphia City Hall is going to take a while longer.
SKYFOX was over 15th and Market streets, where a Route 17 bus was involved in a crash with a truck. This is near the clothespin.
The truck driver blamed the SEPTA driver for not stopping at about 7:30am.
FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports the crash doesn’t appear to be too serious.
The truck was carrying sporting goods stuff from Modell’s. A ladder on it was bent, tires were slashed and rims were bent.
The bus looks even worse. It’s a double-bus. The front is made of fiberglass. Both sides of the windshield are smashed, and part of the top fell onto a windshield wiper.
SEPTA reports luckily, there are no injuries. The investigation into what actually happened is underway.
