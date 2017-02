Overturned truck blocking I-95 northbound Exit 9 to Route 420 News Overturned truck blocking I-95 northbound Exit 9 to Route 420 A flipped tractor-trailer is causing delays on I-95 northbound in Delaware County, but nothing is closed except for the off-ramp to Route 420.

SKYFOX is over the scene at Exit 9. If you’re not familiar, this area is north of the Blue Route (I-476), which is Exit 7.

All I-95 traffic lanes are open heading north from Delaware County to Philadelphia International Airport and Center City.

There’s no word yet on the cause of this, or on any injuries.