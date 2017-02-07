UPS truck full of packages flips over

- There’s another accident involving a tractor-trailer that flipped during Tuesday morning’s rush hour.

SKYFOX is over an accident involving a UPS truck in Chester County. This is at Routes 30 and 202, and you can see it looks like the roof was partially ripped off from the truck.

You can see many packages inside, but several of them spilled out.

That could mean some late Valentine’s Day gifts.

Authorities are investigating how this happened, and there’s no word yet on any injuries.